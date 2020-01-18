Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani opens thesis exhibition of CIAC

Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor, Saeed Ghani here on Saturday inaugurated the Thesis Exhibition - 2020 of the Central Institute of Arts and Crafts off Pakistan Council of Arts and Culture

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor, Saeed Ghani here on Saturday inaugurated the Thesis Exhibition - 2020 of the Central Institute of Arts and Crafts off Pakistan Council of Arts and Culture.

More than 50 pieces of work completed by students registered for courses related to fine arts, textile designing and graphics designing of the institute were put on display.

People from different walks of life, including young and senior painters and artists attended the event and appeared to be impressed by the quality of the work of the undergraduates.

Principal, Central Institute of Arts & Craft, Shahid Rassam in his welcome address sought support for the school by the government as well as proponents of arts and craft.

President, Pakistan Arts Council of Karachi, Ahmed Shah expressed his gratitude to the faculty members of the institute for their commitment and sincerity of purpose towards the cause.

Sindh Information Minister said it had always remained a pleasure to be at the arts council since fresh ideas to create and promote art were its integral part.

Saeed Ghani said the contribution made by the council to show case a positive image of Karachi to the world was tremendous and needed not only to be lauded but also supported.

"Attending the arts and crafts expo is in itself a source of immense pleasure as it does encourage creativity among all those around," commented the senior political activist.

Provincial Minister for Information was also of the opinion that Karachi Arts Council was in itself a good platform for the students (with limited resources) to exhibit their work and talent.

Saeed Ghani said that Karachi had produced huge Names in the field of arts and culture and the role of Arts Council could never be ignored in this regard.

He Saeed Ghani commended KAC President, Ahmed Shah for his role in promoting positive image of the port city.