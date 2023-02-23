Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon sees PTI Jail Bharo Teheek ending up in failure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday termed PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as a stunt of Imran Khan to avoid his arrest in Toushakhana case and said that it would end up in a failure like their sit ins and long marches.

The information minister, in a statement issued here, said that only 77 people had reached Kot Lakhpat Jail from Lahore, a city having population of more than 15 million and they had set stage today in Peshawar for so called Jail Bharo Tehreek (Court Arrest Movement).

Sharjeel Memon said that the precious time of the media, administration and the nation was being wasted due to daily spectacles of Imran Khan.

PTI chief was staging a new circus everyday instead of working together with the democratic forces to solve the real problems of the people, Sharjeel Memon said and alleged that Imran Khan has no concerns for the nation neither he had any interest in problems of the people.

He said that floods and rains played havoc in the country and caused unprecedented destruction and damages but Niazi continued to hold processions and dramas while after tragic incident of Police Line Masjid Peshawar he kept talking about conspiracies instead of sympathising with the affected families.

Sharjeel said that Imran Niazi rather then blocking roads and highways should open a theatre company and stage plays in the theatre hall for self satisfaction as closure of roads cause serious problems for citizens and especially to patients.