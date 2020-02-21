UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Information Minister To Hold Khulli Katchehri On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:07 PM

Sindh Information minister to hold Khulli Katchehri on Saturday

Sindh Minister for information and Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, would hold an open katchehri at Deputy Commissioner office on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for information and Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, would hold an open katchehri at Deputy Commissioner office on Saturday.

The minister, on special directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,would hear the issues and grievances of general public and would issue orders on the spot to concerned departments to resolve their problems. The Deputy Commissioner had asked public to attend the open kachehry.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Nasir Murad Ali Shah Government

Recent Stories

Rs 12 bln Ehsaas Punjab programme to be launched s ..

2 minutes ago

Seed packets being provided for promotion of kitch ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Chief Attributes Drop in Daily COVID-19 Cases ..

2 minutes ago

US Court Sentences Russian National Terada to 2,5 ..

2 minutes ago

Election authorities invite objections on renewed ..

7 minutes ago

Winter Sports Festival from Feb 25

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.