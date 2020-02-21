Sindh Information Minister To Hold Khulli Katchehri On Saturday
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for information and Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, would hold an open katchehri at Deputy Commissioner office on Saturday.
The minister, on special directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,would hear the issues and grievances of general public and would issue orders on the spot to concerned departments to resolve their problems. The Deputy Commissioner had asked public to attend the open kachehry.