Sindh Information Minister To Hold Open Katchery

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani will hold an open katchery to receive and resolve public complaints here at circuit house on December 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani will hold an open katchery to receive and resolve public complaints here at circuit house on December 21.

The open katchery is being held on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to address the issues of the people of Hyderabad district, the provincial government spokesman informed and advised the people to attend the open katchery for resolving their genuine issues.

