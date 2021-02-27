UrduPoint.com
Sindh Information Secretary Terms Media Fourth Pillar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 09:04 PM

Sindh Information Secretary terms media fourth pillar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Information Secretary Rafique Ahmed Buriro has termed the media as the fourth pillar of a state and democracy adding that positive growth of society is aligned with free and fair media.

This he said while presiding over a meeting with officers during his visit to Divisional Directorate of Information Hyderabad here on Saturday.

He said in today's technological era, the tools of social media are being widely used to disseminate information so the officers of the information department also should adopt the social media tools to keep the public well informed timely and project the government activities.

The Secretary Information directed the officers to make efforts for better publicity of public welfare development projects initiated by the government as the public can be informed properly by all means of media and consequently be benefited and facilitated accordingly.

He directed the officers to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the journalists while performing their professional duties.

Earlier, Director Information Hyderabad Division Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh briefed the Secretary regarding the functions, performance and responsibilities of the directorate.

The Information Secretary also visited the newly constructed building of the Directorate of Information Department at Shahbaz Building Hyderabad.

Among others, Deputy Directors Information Shehzad Shaikh and Sahib Khan Bhand, Information Officers Muhammad Yaqub Ibrahim and Alamgeer Ranjhani were also present on this occasion.

