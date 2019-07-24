UrduPoint.com
Sindh Institute Of Urology And Transplantation (SIUT) To Mark World Hepatitis Day On July 25

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) to mark World Hepatitis Day on July 25

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) will mark "World Hepatitis Day" on July 25 to create awareness among masses about the hepatitis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) will mark "World Hepatitis Day" on July 25 to create awareness among masses about the hepatitis.

SIUT has chalked out an elaborate programme for public education at Hanifa Suleman Dawood Oncology Centre (HSDOC), 5th Floor, SIUT said a statement on Wednesday.

A team of doctors and specialist will provide expert advice to public at large and carry out free medical tests, consultation and vaccination.

