Sindh Institute Of Urology And Transplantation Takes Measures To Slowdown Covid-19 Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:17 PM

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation takes measures to slowdown Covid-19 epidemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has setup a helpline (021-99215469) to help provide needed information and guidance to the callers about the coronavirus.

SIUT spokesman here on Tuesday said the helpline being functional round the clock is being manned by healthcare professionals readily available to provide appropriate and updated information that callers may be seeking for.

Helpline service, he said was one of the series of the measures the institute has introduced to slowdown the pace of epidemic.

Hence along with helpline service, a triage comprising six member medical team headed by two specialists in the chest and infectious diseases have also been deputed at the out-patient department of the SIUT, a tertiary care facility.

The team was said to be tasked with carrying out of screening and help safe shifting of the positive case to the isolation ward setup at the institute's Hanifa Suleman Oncology Centre.

The team placed here also carries out tracing of the patient, said the spokesman mentioning that infection diseases and pulmonology departments of SIUT are the focal points of all the exercises being carried.

SIUT was said to have also made arrangements for adequate provision of diagnostic kits.

