Sindh Institute Of Urology And Transplantation Offers Testing Facilities For Corona Virus

Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:37 PM

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation offers testing facilities for Corona virus

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has started Corona virus testing after receiving the required kits from the Sindh Government which has extended support to the hospital in view of prevailing epidemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has started Corona virus testing after receiving the required kits from the Sindh Government which has extended support to the hospital in view of prevailing epidemic.

The testing facility will be available round the clock all along the week, said a spokesperson of the SIUT on Wednesday.

The SIUT has over 3000 dialysis patients on regular basis and out of which some 1000 patients are dialyzed daily.

The facility of testing which is totally free will go a long way in augmenting the clinical activities the country's premier medical institution of tertiary care as 5000 transplant patients can also be beneficiary of this facility.

Furthermore, the Cancer Unit of the Institute also receives over 3000 patients for regular follow up out of which 150 patient's visits on daily basis.

The support extended by the provincial government to SIUT has been described as a laudatory step as these patients are prone to high risk of corona infection.

The Institute has already established an isolation ward as a part of their clinical strategy to meet the challenges of corona epidemic.

