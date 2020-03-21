Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation chief urges people to realize their responsibility towards Covid-19 prevention

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 09:43 PM

Professor. Adibul Hasan Rizvi, Director Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here on Saturday urged the people to realize that Covid-19 is a natural calamity that has to be handled through essential precautionary measures by people at every level

Addressing a press briefing to highlight the role of SIUT in the current coronavirus outbreak, he said SIUT has been serving the people of country for past several decades and at current point of time too will be realizing its obligations towards the nation.

Now as coronavirus pandemic has shaken the whole world including our country SIUT is on forefront providing free testing and free care for the people of our country, said the pioneer of organ transplant in the country.

"We screened more than two hundred patients and eight of them were tested for virus," he said.

The institute was said to had established an isolation ward and screening of dialysis and transplanted patients coupled with series of measures for public awareness.

SIUT has also published poster, booklets besides providing training to doctors and paramedical staff to combat coronavirus situation, said Prof. Rizvi He on the occasion announced that Prof. Fazal Akhtar head of nephrology department will be the focal person from SIUT for coronavirus patient and people are benefitted by calling our helpline number is 021-99215469.

In reply to a question, Dr.Rizvi said SIUT at the time of need, may it be earthquake, floods or other natural calamity SIUT has been on forefront in serving the people of country without any discrimination of caste, colour, creed and language.

SIUT Director mentioned that the institute is providing free health care to millions of peoples every year besides conducting more than 1200 haemodialysis every day and more than 400 renal transplants per year.

"Urologic and nephrological services, hepatobiliary surgeries and care for adults and children alike all free of cost," he said.

