Sindh Institute Of Urology And Transplantation's Coronavirus Clinic Screens Over 3000 People

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:54 PM

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation's coronavirus clinic screens over 3000 people

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) at its corona clinic has so far screened over 3000 people for coronavirus include over 300 in the last two days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) at its corona clinic has so far screened over 3000 people for coronavirus include over 300 in the last two days.

Several patients came to the clinic who were in need of urgent admission, for whom SIUT had already established a CORONA ICU where these patients were being treated, said a spokesperson on Monday.

The ICU would treat serious cases who need ventilator, he said.

A separate 50 bedded isolation ward was also established for corona patients, where mild to moderate patients would be admitted.

