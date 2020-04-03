UrduPoint.com
Sindh Institute Of Urology And Transplantation Detects 25 Confirm Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:52 PM

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has screened around 3600 suspects of coronavirus, out of them, 25 confirm cases of coronavirus detected so far

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has screened around 3600 suspects of coronavirus, out of them, 25 confirm cases of coronavirus detected so far.

The SIUT had started an exclusive coronavirus clinic on March 18, which is extending service to the people round the clock, said a statement on Friday.

It said that nine patients of coroana virus with minor symptoms were advised home quarantine, 11 patients were admitted in the isolation ward while five patients were admitted in the ICU who needed ventilator support.

In the coming days we will need more and more ventilators and ICU facilities, the statement added.

