Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation establish another isolation ward for corona patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has established another 50 bedded isolation ward for treatment of confirm cases of corona virus, here.

The SIUT is running the corona clinic services since beginning of outbreak in Pakistan, said a statement on Friday.

The SIUT is carrying out coronavirus test and screening while positive patients are admitted in the isolation ward.

SIUT has established intensive care unit where patients needing ventilator support are admitted.