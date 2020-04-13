Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation detects 154 confirm patients of coronavirus

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has so far detected 154 positive patients of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has so far detected 154 positive patients of coronavirus.

A statement issued by SIUT on Monday said that over 5030 patients have been screened at the SIUT's coronavirus clinic while out of 5030, 619 patients were tested for coronavirus.

Majority of the positive patients were advised and counseled for "home isolation".

Currently, seven patients are still admitted in isolation ward and six patients are on ventilator in the ICU.

Three patients who were on ventilator at SIUT were discharged after they recovered and were declared negative for virus after testing.