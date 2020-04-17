UrduPoint.com
Sindh Institute Of Urology And Transplantation Detects 207 Confirm Coronavirus Patients Out Of 884 Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:11 PM

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation detects 207 confirm coronavirus patients out of 884 suspects

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has so far attended over 5800 patients at the SIUT's coronavirus clinic and have detected 207 confirm patients of out of 884 tested suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has so far attended over 5800 patients at the SIUT's coronavirus clinic and have detected 207 confirm patients of out of 884 tested suspects.

Majority of the patients were advised for "home isolation" while uptill now 50 patients were admitted in SIUT isolation ward on different times, said a statement.

As many as 15 sick patients who needed ventilator support were admitted in ICU. Of these seven patients completely recovered and were discharged and only two patients lost their lives, rest are still admitted in the ICU.

Since beginning SIUT has established coronavirus helpline on 24-hour basis and we provided guidance to 554 callers. SIUT helpline number is 021-99215469.

