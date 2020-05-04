Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation emerges as largest centre to treat immunocompromised patients

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) is the country's largest medical institution for the care of immunocompromised patients highlighting the need for adopting special strategy to protect those segments of patients who are on life-long dialysis, cancer and transplantation.

The COVID19 pandemic has underscored the need for managing these patients in specialized centres and with growing number of such patients SIUT has become the largest centre of treatment for immunocompromised patients in the country, said a spokesperson to the SIUT in a statement on Monday.

A medical investigation carried by the Institute clinical team which was released on Monday said there are over 16,000 patients who fall in the follow-up category of immunocompromised patients and these include patients are those who are on transplant, on life long dialysis and those suffering from cancer.

The study maintained that these patients face higher risk of coronavirus exposure mainly because their immunity to fight infection is severely compromised.

The investigation further highlights that the Institute takes care of over 6,000 dialysis patients on annual basis providing 1100 free sessions per day.

It pointed out that this procedure is a life saving exercise and no patient can be withdrawn. The situation according to medical experts gets more complicated because treatment of COVID19 in this segment of the population is a complex task as these patients cannot be protected from viral exposure.

Dialysis patients are partially immunocompromised and threat of a high risk of infection due to close contact with blood and body fluids of patients requiring close and intensive monitoring.

SIUT which provides all treatment free of cost acted proactively when the coronavirus erupted in the country.

As a pioneer of renal transplant in the country the SIUT has also a life time follow up of over 5000 renal transplant patients. These transplant recipients are also unique due to their fully immunocompromised status. These patients may be asymptomatic but may have severe diseases with fulminant course. Transplant medications have drug interactions with medications used in COVID19 which again is challenging.

The SIUT has also more than 5000 cancer patients availing anti-cancer treatment facilities and can also present with serious and sometimes fulminant course needing intensive and prolonged treatment.

With more isolation wards and ICUs opening in Civil Hospital and JPMC in public sector and three centres privately, we welcome the efforts of hospitals joining hands in saving lives of covid-19 patients.

This will help SIUT to re-double its efforts for the treatment of high-risk patients of dialysis, transplant and cancer.