Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation grieved over death of staff nurse; pays tributes to its front line workers

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) paid tribute to its front line workers who were attending COVID-19 patients, and grieved over the death of staff nurse who lost her life while serving corona patients last Sunday

In a special meeting held here on Friday, administraiton of SUIT acknowledged services of staff nurse Ambreen Khalid, who was serving in the dedicated ward of COVID-19.

In a special meeting held here on Friday, administraiton of SUIT acknowledged services of staff nurse Ambreen Khalid, who was serving in the dedicated ward of COVID-19.

Director SIUT, Professor Adib Rizvi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and while recounting her services he said dedication and devotion of Ambreen towards her duties were exemplary.

He said that the same fear of being infected by the the pandemic persists among all staff members of the institute but still the true professionals are combating this emergency with zeal and dedication.

When the COVID-19 spread in the country, the SIUT responded the situation and immediately formed a team in mid-March and started rendering free of charge quality care to the COVID-19 patients.

Matron Staff Nurse, SIUT Shehnaz remembered Ambreen saying that she was an outstanding worker who came to SIUT with excellent academic background and later on excelled in all her professional exams.

On this occasion, Prof. Zafar Hussain a senior staff member of SIUT also expressed his views about the dedication of the late employee Ambreen.

The condolence meeting was largely attended by staff members of SIUT, who offered Fateha for the departed soul.

