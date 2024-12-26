Open Menu

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar Chairs Meeting On Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangements

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chaired a meeting on Thursday to review security arrangements in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Neodero, and surrounding areas, ahead of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chaired a meeting on Thursday to review security arrangements in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Neodero, and surrounding areas, ahead of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom day.

The meeting, attended by IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Special Branch, and DIGs of Sukkur and Larkana Range, focused on ensuring foolproof security for the upcoming event.

Minister Lanjar directed the authorities to maintain a high-security alert across the province, with zero tolerance for negligence.

He emphasized the need for enhanced intelligence gathering, citizen vigilance, and close monitoring of the area.

The minister also instructed the authorities to ensure district-level security for caravans coming from other provinces to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Citizens have been urged to report any suspicious items or activities to the police immediately.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Benazir Bhutto Interior Minister Alert Sukkur Larkana Event From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..

7 minutes ago
 Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al- ..

Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

7 minutes ago
 Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

32 seconds ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs ..

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangeme ..

34 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

35 seconds ago
 Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Ta ..

Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Talal Ch

37 seconds ago
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa compound

22 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches internat ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches international standard carbon Measurem ..

37 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi grants early ac ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi grants early access to Pulmonary Arterial Hyp ..

52 minutes ago
 PM condoles with President Ilham Aliyev over tragi ..

PM condoles with President Ilham Aliyev over tragic plane crash

6 minutes ago
 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be o ..

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27

1 hour ago
 PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan