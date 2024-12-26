Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangements

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chaired a meeting on Thursday to review security arrangements in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Neodero, and surrounding areas, ahead of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chaired a meeting on Thursday to review security arrangements in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Neodero, and surrounding areas, ahead of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom day.

The meeting, attended by IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Special Branch, and DIGs of Sukkur and Larkana Range, focused on ensuring foolproof security for the upcoming event.

Minister Lanjar directed the authorities to maintain a high-security alert across the province, with zero tolerance for negligence.

He emphasized the need for enhanced intelligence gathering, citizen vigilance, and close monitoring of the area.

The minister also instructed the authorities to ensure district-level security for caravans coming from other provinces to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Citizens have been urged to report any suspicious items or activities to the police immediately.