Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Sindh introduces a modern system of vehicle registration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise & Taxation Department has launched a state-of-the-art security featured (Motor Vehicles Registration) MVR Smart Card for vehicle registration.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Monday which was also attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Laeeq Ahmed, Directors Generals Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari, Director MVR Nasir Hussain Affandi and other officers, , said a statement.

The meeting was informed that the security featured MVR smart card would not only enable immediate registration but also provide permanent security while the said card has the latest security features.

Chawla further said that vehicle owners would now be able to get security featured MVR smart card instead of the old registration book and the issuance of this card would enable complete elimination of fake registration book.

He said the security-featured MVR smart card would make it easier for law enforcement agencies to determine vehicle ownership.

He said that for the convenience of the vehicles owners, Sindh Excise Department had already started the facility of online tax depositing facility.

He appealed to the vehicle owners to take advantage of the modern system of Sindh Excise Department.

