UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Irrigation And Drainage Authority To Ensure Water Supply To Tail-end Farmers Of Irrigation Network: Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:55 PM

Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority to ensure water supply to tail-end farmers of irrigation network: Chairman

Chairman, Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Abdul Basit Soomro on Monday said the authority was ensuring that the tail-end farmers of the irrigation network receive water to cultivate their crops

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Chairman, Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Abdul Basit Soomro on Monday said the authority was ensuring that the tail-end farmers of the irrigation network receive water to cultivate their crops.

Soomro on Monday visited the cleaning and desilting works in few canals and distributaries in Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin districts, the SIDA's spokesman Hizbullah Mangrio informed.

The chairman said river Indus was flowing with plenty of water and the SIDA wanted to ensure that even the tail-end farmers received water.

The Executive Engineer Phuleli Canal Shanawaz Bhutto informed the chairman that the works of cutting of weeds, desilting and reinforcement of gates were being carried out in the canal and its distributaries.

The Managing Director SIDA, Wali Muhammad Naich expressed hope that the water shortage would not occur in the canals of the Indus river because of availability of abundant water in the river system during the ongoing season.

The MD directed the SIDA officials to form teams and conduct raids to stop water theft by confiscating the illegal water pumps and machines.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Water Badin Tando Muhammad Khan

Recent Stories

Putin Lambastes Late Payments to Medics Fighting C ..

1 minute ago

Men's blood contains greater concentrations of enz ..

2 minutes ago

New Lahore High Court bench to hear Chaudhrys peti ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Describes Current Measures to Support Econom ..

1 second ago

Secretary Establishment KP visits factories, inspe ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus testing capacity stands at 20,000 per ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.