Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority to ensure water supply to tail-end farmers of irrigation network: Chairman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Chairman, Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Abdul Basit Soomro on Monday said the authority was ensuring that the tail-end farmers of the irrigation network receive water to cultivate their crops.

Soomro on Monday visited the cleaning and desilting works in few canals and distributaries in Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin districts, the SIDA's spokesman Hizbullah Mangrio informed.

The chairman said river Indus was flowing with plenty of water and the SIDA wanted to ensure that even the tail-end farmers received water.

The Executive Engineer Phuleli Canal Shanawaz Bhutto informed the chairman that the works of cutting of weeds, desilting and reinforcement of gates were being carried out in the canal and its distributaries.

The Managing Director SIDA, Wali Muhammad Naich expressed hope that the water shortage would not occur in the canals of the Indus river because of availability of abundant water in the river system during the ongoing season.

The MD directed the SIDA officials to form teams and conduct raids to stop water theft by confiscating the illegal water pumps and machines.