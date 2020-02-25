UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Irrigation Dep Secy Acknowledges Corruption In Nai Gaj Dam

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:24 PM

Sindh irrigation dep secy acknowledges corruption in Nai Gaj Dam

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case regarding construction of Nai Gaj Dam for one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case regarding construction of Nai Gaj Dam for one month.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, deputy secretary irrigation Sindh acknowledged corruption in the construction of Nai Gaj Dam.

The chief Justice expressed annoyance over the Sindh government for not submitting implementation report on water price and its consumption.

He said despite having the largest water reservoir, the people of Sindh were craving for water. He asked why Sindh had remained behind always in every project.

He asked who was preventing the Sindh government from construction of Nai Gaj Dam.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the embezzlement was also made in Rs6 billion Federal funds released for the Nai Gaj Dam.

The deputy secretary irrigation Sindh said 64 small dams were being constructed in the province.

He acknowledged corruption in Nai Gaj Dam and said anti-corruption department had sought permission for action against 17 people.

The chief justice asked whether the chief minister would allow anti-corruption department for the action.

He said the dirty water of the whole world was flowing into the Kanjher Lake. There was no system of crop cultivation in our country, he added.

He said such kind of crops should be cultivated that consumed less water.

He said the cultivation of sugarcane crop instead of cotton was damaging the country. Being an agricultural country, the country had to import cotton, he added.

He said farmers were cultivating sugarcane under the pressure of mill owners.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said if the industry was getting water free they would not value water.

He observed that underground water in Lahore, Kasur, Karachi and Hyderabadhad been contaminated.

The SC adjourned the hearing for a month, seeking reports on the implementation of recommendations from the four provinces.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Lahore Chief Justice Corruption Supreme Court Chief Minister World Import Water Dam Kasur Price Cotton From Government Industry Billion Court

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

10 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President discuss stren ..

25 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler visits Thumbay Medicity

1 hour ago

6 killed, 980 injured in 874 accidents in Punjab

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.