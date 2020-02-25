Sindh irrigation dep secy acknowledges corruption in Nai Gaj Dam

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case regarding construction of Nai Gaj Dam for one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case regarding construction of Nai Gaj Dam for one month.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, deputy secretary irrigation Sindh acknowledged corruption in the construction of Nai Gaj Dam.

The chief Justice expressed annoyance over the Sindh government for not submitting implementation report on water price and its consumption.

He said despite having the largest water reservoir, the people of Sindh were craving for water. He asked why Sindh had remained behind always in every project.

He asked who was preventing the Sindh government from construction of Nai Gaj Dam.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the embezzlement was also made in Rs6 billion Federal funds released for the Nai Gaj Dam.

The deputy secretary irrigation Sindh said 64 small dams were being constructed in the province.

He acknowledged corruption in Nai Gaj Dam and said anti-corruption department had sought permission for action against 17 people.

The chief justice asked whether the chief minister would allow anti-corruption department for the action.

He said the dirty water of the whole world was flowing into the Kanjher Lake. There was no system of crop cultivation in our country, he added.

He said such kind of crops should be cultivated that consumed less water.

He said the cultivation of sugarcane crop instead of cotton was damaging the country. Being an agricultural country, the country had to import cotton, he added.

He said farmers were cultivating sugarcane under the pressure of mill owners.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said if the industry was getting water free they would not value water.

He observed that underground water in Lahore, Kasur, Karachi and Hyderabadhad been contaminated.

The SC adjourned the hearing for a month, seeking reports on the implementation of recommendations from the four provinces.