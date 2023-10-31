Open Menu

Sindh Irrigation Dept Intensifies Action Against Water Pilferage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Sindh Caretaker Minister of Irrigation Ishwar Lal said that action has been accelerated against complaints of water pilferage from the irrigation canals and scarcity or non-availability of water across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Minister of Irrigation Ishwar Lal said that action has been accelerated against complaints of water pilferage from the irrigation canals and scarcity or non-availability of water across the province.

The minister, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, informed that 203 modules of water outlets from the canal system were aligned as per specification, 207 illegal connections were disconnected and 17 accused were nominated in 8 cases of water theft during the last 25 days.

He said that a complaint desk has been established at the provincial level and people especially growers could register their complaints regarding water theft, illegal connections and erosion in embankments at the complaint desk number 02132211333 and WhatsApp number 03430887997.

He also directed Chief Engineers and concerned officers to review the complaints and redress them at the earliest.

Ishwar Lal informed that the Irrigation Department had recovered certain government vehicles that were still in possession of some former ministers and former officers while a strategy has also been devised for removal of encroachments on the rest houses of the department and they too will be vacated soon.

