Sindh Irrigation Dept Put On Alert Amid Rising Flood Flows In River Indus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:02 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Owing to the rising flood levels in the River Indus, the Sindh Irrigation Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, Friday, directed officers and officials concerned to remain alert and ensure reinforcement of embankments and vigilance on the river, barrages and ancillary irrigation network.

He was presiding over a meeting held here to review the situation of the Indus River, following the heavy monsoon downpours in catchment areas which has caused flooding in rivers in different parts of the country, said a statement issued here.

The irrigation minister directed the officers and staff to make the river embankments strong and safe to avert any emergency situation. The officers to remain alert in view of the flood situation and strictly ensure the duties of the staff at the barrages and embankments, he directed and also urged the public to avoid unnecessary movement near rivers, rain streams and their embankments.

The secretary Sindh Irrigation Department, Zarif Kherro briefed the meeting about current water flows at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages and overall situation of the Indus River in detail.

The River Indus was flowing in medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages with inflows of 491,620 and 407,560 respectively on Friday evening while inflow is gradually rising at the Kotri barrage as well, according to the flood data issued by the Meteorological Department.

The flood data indicated declining trends in River Indus at Chashma and Taunsa barrages but flood inflows from Chenab and Sutlej rivers will sustain the flood levels in Indus at medium level in Sindh for the coming days and more downpours in catchments of River Indus and its tributaries may compound the situation.

The meeting also reviewed matters pertaining to various irrigation and drainage projects of different regions of the province. MD SIDA Pritam Das, Chief Engineers of Sukkur, Guddu and Kotri barrages and Southern Sindh Drainage Region, PD Thar Coal Water Works Project and other officers also participated in the meeting.

