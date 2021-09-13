Sindh Irrigation Minister reviews water situation at Head Jamrao

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Monday reviewed water situation and visited to Jamrao head along with the relevant officials at Sanghar.

On this occasion, he directed the concerned officials that due share of water be released into Ranto Canal so that the Chotiari Reservoir be filled completely.

The minister directed that the supply of water for irrigation purposes should also be ensured to the farmers during Rabi Season by filling of Chotiari Reservoir.

Shoro directed that the irrigation department's Rest House at Jamrao which was built in 1896, should also be repaired immediately.

Earlier, the officers of Irrigation department including Managing Director SIDA Pritam Das, Director Nara Canal Ghulam Mustafa Dhamrah and others briefed the minister about the water situation and other sections of head Jamrao.