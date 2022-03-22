UrduPoint.com

Sindh Irrigation Minister's Message On World Water Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Sindh Irrigation Minister's message on World Water Day

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has said that water is one of the basic human necessities for survival on the Earth and every year World Water Day is observed in the month of the March on 22 to educate and aware the people about the importance of water and water scarcity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has said that water is one of the basic human necessities for survival on the Earth and every year World Water Day is observed in the month of the March on 22 to educate and aware the people about the importance of water and water scarcity.

This he said in a message on the eve of the World Water Day, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the purpose of observing World Water Day on each year is to highlight the importance of water and to prevent its wastage.

He added that according to the report of the United Nations that approximately 2.2 billion people worldwide are living without access to safe drinking water while our country is also being facing water shortage due to low water level in reservoirs as well.

He said that it was the responsibility of all of us to preserve our water resources and to stop wastage of water.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage World United Nations Water March All Billion

Recent Stories

PTI Lawyers Wing Punjab demands SCBA to withdraw i ..

PTI Lawyers Wing Punjab demands SCBA to withdraw its petition

1 minute ago
 Sustainable development works to be executed for p ..

Sustainable development works to be executed for people: Administrator

1 minute ago
 PTI govt fulfilling promises made with MQM, comple ..

PTI govt fulfilling promises made with MQM, completing projects in Karachi: Farr ..

1 minute ago
 Opposition again exposed its undemocratic behaviou ..

Opposition again exposed its undemocratic behaviour: Chief Minister

1 minute ago
 Holding literary events to bring people of Pakista ..

Holding literary events to bring people of Pakistan, Afghanistan closer: Barrist ..

14 minutes ago
 Cause of China jet crash still unknown, as hunt fo ..

Cause of China jet crash still unknown, as hunt for black boxes continues

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>