Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has said that water is one of the basic human necessities for survival on the Earth and every year World Water Day is observed in the month of the March on 22 to educate and aware the people about the importance of water and water scarcity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has said that water is one of the basic human necessities for survival on the Earth and every year World Water Day is observed in the month of the March on 22 to educate and aware the people about the importance of water and water scarcity.

This he said in a message on the eve of the World Water Day, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the purpose of observing World Water Day on each year is to highlight the importance of water and to prevent its wastage.

He added that according to the report of the United Nations that approximately 2.2 billion people worldwide are living without access to safe drinking water while our country is also being facing water shortage due to low water level in reservoirs as well.

He said that it was the responsibility of all of us to preserve our water resources and to stop wastage of water.