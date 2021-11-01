UrduPoint.com

Sindh Is Facing Worst Mismanagement: Gill

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:59 PM

Sindh is facing worst mismanagement: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that there was worst mismanagement in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that there was worst mismanagement in Sindh province.

In response to the statement of Sindh Chief Minister, he said that Murad Ali Shah's own performance was zero. The so called champions of Sindh were actually champions of corruption, he added.

He said guarantees of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders would be forfeited due to their actions.

Gill said obviously performance would be zero in presence of massive corruption. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has buried the decades old politics of rigged parties, he added.

He said performance of any team depended on its leader's courage and enthusiasm. Be it the cabinet or the cricket team, both were performing well under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

