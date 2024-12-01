Sindh Is Land Of Sufis: Nasir
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh is the land of Sufis, it has ancient civilization and culture as well teaches brotherhood and tolerance.
He expressed these views on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day.
The Minister also congratulated all Pakistanis on Sindh Culture Day.
