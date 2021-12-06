Sindh is safe province for investment: SACM Qasim Naveed

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said Sindh is the safe province for the foreign investment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said Sindh is the safe province for the foreign investment.

He said that the Sindh is being fully represented in Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo.

The SACM said this while recording his impressions after visiting Pakistan pavilion at the Dubai Expo, according to a communique.

MPA- Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon was also present on the occasion.

SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar further said that the Pakistan pavilion was providing complete information to the visitors of the pavilion about the investment opportunities in Sindh province and its culture, civilization as well as tourist places.

'It is very encouraging and people are taking keen interest in Pakistan Pavilion especially Sindh,' he said.

He hoped that the Dubai expo would increase investment in Sindh. On the occasion, he also visited various stall.