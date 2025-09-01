Sindh Issues Fresh River And Barrage Water Flow Data Amid Flood Concerns
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 11:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Sindh Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell has released updated figures of water inflow and outflow at major rivers and barrages across the province.
According to the Irrigation Department, Guddu Barrage recorded an upstream inflow of 326,242 cusecs and a downstream outflow of 311,981 cusecs.
At Sukkur Barrage, upstream inflow stood at 285,487 cusecs, with downstream outflow at 234,717 cusecs. Meanwhile, Kotri Barrage received 273,844 cusecs of water upstream and discharged 244,739 cusecs downstream.
The report also highlighted the risk of high flows from Trimmu towards Panjnad, where both inflow and outflow were recorded at 550,965 cusecs.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as flood threats remain possible in parts of Sindh.
