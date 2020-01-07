UrduPoint.com
Sindh Issues Special Driving License To People With Hearing Impairment: Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:28 PM

Sindh issues special driving license to people with hearing impairment: Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar

Sindh government has issued special driving license to the people with hearing impairment and was fully committed to implement, in letter and spirit, the Sindh Disability Act 2018, said Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to CM Sindh here on Tuesday

Sindh government has issued special driving license to the people with hearing impairment and was fully committed to implement, in letter and spirit, the Sindh Disability Act 2018, said Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to CM Sindh here on Tuesday.

Talking to a delegation of an NGO Potohar Mental Health Association, working in Punjab for the rights of differently abled people, he said provincial government was particularly focused on improving life quality of persons with disabilities in general.

The Special Assistant to Sindh CM for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities said Special CNICs and Disability Certificates were also being issued to special persons.

Smart cards, with series of extremely relevant features and data was said to be also being launched soon in Sindh adding that five percent job quota for special persons in public and private sector would further be ensured.

President, Potohar Mental Association, Zulqurnain Asghar,Project Director Farah Zulqurnain, Director DEPD Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh, Abid Lashari NDF and others were present on the occasion.

Zulqurnain Asghar informed the Special Assistant to Sindh CM that the organisation was working for the rights of differently abled people and wanted to enhance its working across the country.

Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar assured to extend his full cooperation to the NGO.

