Sindh Issues Updated Water Flow Data At Barrages
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Sindh Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell has released the latest water inflow and outflow figures at major barrages across the province.
According to the Irrigation Department on Tuesday, Guddu Barrage recorded an upstream inflow of 360,777 cusecs and a downstream outflow of 345,373 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage, upstream inflow stood at 280,850 cusecs, with downstream outflow at 231,500 cusecs.
Kotri Barrage reported an upstream inflow of 273,844 cusecs and a downstream outflow of 244,739 cusecs.
The report noted an increase in water flow at Sadhnai, where upstream inflow was recorded at 120,663 cusecs. Meanwhile, Trimmu Barrage showed a declining trend, with a reduction of 51,999 cusecs, as upstream inflow was recorded at 434,239 cusecs.
Authorities said the situation is being monitored closely amid concerns of rising water levels in parts of Sindh.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Daska visits flood-hit areas1 minute ago
-
ACE Lodhran arrest irrigation official in raid on bribery charges1 minute ago
-
AIOU organizes grand Na‘atia Mushaira to express love for the Holy Prophet2 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling bid in books2 minutes ago
-
Sindh issues updated water flow data at barrages2 minutes ago
-
DSP City holds meeting with Ulema for Rabiul Awwal processions2 minutes ago
-
More than 300 stray dogs neutered at Peshawar in one month2 minutes ago
-
SCCI raises funds for flood victims, hands over cheque to Sports directorate2 minutes ago
-
CM pledges support to Afghan quake victims2 minutes ago
-
CM Murad expands maternal support program to 22 districts, increases cash support to Rs41,0002 minutes ago
-
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder, abduction threats6 minutes ago
-
SWD, TBWC provides relief to flood victims12 minutes ago