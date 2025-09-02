Sindh issues updated water flow data at barrages

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Sindh Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell has released the latest water inflow and outflow figures at major barrages across the province.

According to the Irrigation Department on Tuesday, Guddu Barrage recorded an upstream inflow of 360,777 cusecs and a downstream outflow of 345,373 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage, upstream inflow stood at 280,850 cusecs, with downstream outflow at 231,500 cusecs.

Kotri Barrage reported an upstream inflow of 273,844 cusecs and a downstream outflow of 244,739 cusecs.

The report noted an increase in water flow at Sadhnai, where upstream inflow was recorded at 120,663 cusecs. Meanwhile, Trimmu Barrage showed a declining trend, with a reduction of 51,999 cusecs, as upstream inflow was recorded at 434,239 cusecs.

Authorities said the situation is being monitored closely amid concerns of rising water levels in parts of Sindh.