Sindh Jamshoro organizes 3rd Youth orientation webinar

(@FahadShabbir)

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat on Wednesday said youth stayed as lifeline for any nation because they work as custodians of the country and act as its conscience-keepers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat on Wednesday said youth stayed as lifeline for any nation because they work as custodians of the country and act as its conscience-keepers.

It is the need to motivate youth to safeguard Pakistan's supreme national interest by regularly contributing in diverse spheres of life, which remains as their prime obligation, the Vice Chancellor said in his presidential reflections at the third leg of week-long online youth orientation sessions being organized at various campuses by Pakistan Study Centre under umbrella theme of " Together, we are for Pakistan. Today's session was meant for the students of KBSAS Sindh University Campus Naushehro Feroze Dr. Burfat said if any thing that could ever transform a nation-state into its ideal version was based on three prongs : quality education, active youth and responsible citizenry.

He felicitated Pakistan Study Centre of University of Sindh led by its efficient director Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar upon continuing success of youth orientation webinars.

The Manager Research, Pakistan Peace Collective Usman Zafar emphasized the need for engaged, passionate, dedicated youth brigade to lead society from the front to bring it in step with the fast-changing world.

He underlined the need for fair, authentic, examined and cautious use of time that constituted the very concept of life.

Dean, Faculty of Islamic Studies, Government College University, Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Humayun Abbas emphasized the point of internal cohesiveness with throbbing patriotism in the hearts of youth as a panacea to majority Pakistan problems.

He said, above everything Pakistan occupied, as it should, pivotal place in all they felt, thought, dreamt and did, adding that man was a mere plaything without having one's homeland.

He called upon youth to exercise all possible pre-caution while using social media outlets as this was where enemy too uploaded its venomous propaganda, further its ulterior agenda and fake-built its narratives on important issues.

Director SU-STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani said there was a dire need for higher education institutions to promote national integration through fostering patriotic discourses among youth and academia and by organizing events that instilled national unity.

The Director Pakistan Study Center Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar and Focal Person, KBSAS Sindh University Campus Naushehro Feroze Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch also shared their views at the webinar which attended by large number of faculty and students.