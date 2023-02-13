Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori to inaugurate Flower Show on Feb 14

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Monday said Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will inaugurate the flower show on February 14, at Bagh-e-Rizwan, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

He made this announcement while inspecting the arrangements for the flower show held at Bagh-e-Rizwan Gulshan-e-Iqbal, is being organized by the DMC East.

He said the exhibition will play an important role in healthy recreational activities in the metropolis.

Syed Shakeel said it was the need of the hour to do more work for tree plantation to promote greenery in the city.