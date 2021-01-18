Sindh, KP Governors Call On Prime Minister
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Saifullah Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.
Besides, the overall situation and development projects in the provinces, political situation was also discussed in the meeting.