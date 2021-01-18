Sindh, KP Governors call on Prime Minister

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Saifullah Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

Besides, the overall situation and development projects in the provinces, political situation was also discussed in the meeting.