KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani, announced that this year’s Independence Day celebrations will be held with exceptional enthusiasm from August 1 to 14, under the theme “Ma'arka-e-Haq” in recognition of Pakistan’s recent symbolic triumph over India.

Speaking at the culmination of a rally organized by the Karachi Commissioner’s Office from Peoples Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quaid, Ghani said, “This year, we are celebrating not only Independence Day but also our moral and symbolic victory against India, which has enhanced Pakistan’s image globally. No power in the world can now dare to attack Pakistan.”

He credited Pakistan’s military and divine blessings for this victory, emphasizing, “India has faced disgrace, and Pakistan has achieved glory.” He called for the entire nation to join in the celebrations, adding, “We will commemorate both our freedom and our success against India.”

The event was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Javed Alam Odho, President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, and representatives from political and social organizations, NGOs, students, scouts, and the general public.

Participants in the rally carried national flags as it progressed from Peoples Chowrangi and concluded at the VIP Gate of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Ghani officially launched a 14-day series of events across Sindh, highlighting that thousands of programs would be held across various departments of the provincial government. “Unlike past years, this time we are celebrating the 78th Independence Day with unmatched energy,” he noted.

He shared that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is engaging with stakeholders from various sectors and political parties to ensure widespread participation. Ghani emphasized that these celebrations are for all Pakistanis, not just a political party.

“We are inviting all political parties to join our events, and we will also participate in theirs,” he added.

Ghani further announced that homes, shops, markets, vehicles, and motorcycles will be decorated, and prizes will be distributed. Mega events will be organized in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Karachi, along with sports tournaments, cultural programs, fireworks displays, poetry sessions, and unique races including donkey cart, rickshaw, cycle, and heavy bike races.

He confirmed that families of martyrs from the police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army will be honored, and portraits of national heroes will be displayed across Sindh. A grand concert and fireworks show is also scheduled at Karachi’s National Stadium on the nights of August 13 and 14.

Reinforcing the narrative of national unity and military success, Ghani declared, “When India attacked, we gave a befitting response. That spirit must not remain internal—it should resonate across the country. No power, including India, can now imagine setting foot on Pakistani soil.”

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed emphasized the importance of remembering the purpose behind Pakistan’s creation and praised Sindh for being the first province to pass the resolution for Pakistan’s establishment. “Let us pledge to uphold the ideals of the Father of the Nation,” he urged.

Commissioner Hassan Naqvi thanked participants and reaffirmed that this year’s Independence Day is being celebrated with “renewed zeal, especially in light of Pakistan’s victory against India.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho noted that the 78th Independence Day celebrations begin with national unity.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah extended Independence Day greetings to Pakistanis worldwide, recalling the sacrifices that led to independence.