Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Sindh launches maternal and child welfare program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hasan KHowaja has said that the Sindh government has launched a program for better health of pregnant women and newborn babies with the aim of encouraging pregnant women to give birth in hospitals instead of at home. He expressed this while addressing the district coordination committee.

Dr. Khowaja stated PPHI Sindh under Sindh social security authority has launched the "Mother and Child Welfare Programme" through its 750 hospitals in 15 districts of Sindh in which Sanghar district has also been included in the third phase.

The Program Manager of Social Security Hafiz Zafaruddin Qazi, while briefing the meeting through video link, informed that the total cost of this program is around 50 billion rupees, for which the main financial support has been provided by the world bank and the objective of this program is to improve maternal and child health including implementation of social security system in the province so that the backward segments can be provided social security by the state.

Under the program, 1.3 million women giving birth in hospitals in 15 districts of Sindh will be paid 30,000 rupees in installments, including basic health facilities, medicines, laboratory tests and check-up facilities upon arrival at the hospital, he said and added that 40 to 50 percent of women in Sindh give birth at home instead of hospitals, which puts the health of mother and child at risk.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Saleem Jatoi, all assistant commissioners, the district health officer, the additional director of local government and other members were also present on this occasion.

