Sindh launches new building code ECBC 2023 to promote energy efficiency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Sindh government, Friday, introduced the Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023) to promote sustainable urban development and efficient utilization of energy.

By setting stringent standards for energy-efficient construction practices, the Code is expected to reduce energy demand in buildings by up to 30% and offer substantial benefits for both the environment and the economy.

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, performed the official launch of the ECBC 2023 in a ceremony organized by National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) in collaboration with the Building Energy Research Center (BERC). The event brought together policymakers, industry experts, and stakeholders to chart a path toward energy efficient building practices in Sindh.

The energy minister, in his keynote address, acknowledged the collective effort of all national stakeholders and reiterated the Sindh government’s dedication to sustainable development. “The launch of the ECBC demonstrates that Sindh remains committed to promoting sustainable development goals and energy efficiency as key pillars of our broader efforts towards energy security," he stated.

The launch of ECBC-2023 represents a significant milestone in Pakistan’s commitment to addressing energy challenges and combating climate change.

The Managing Director NEECA Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, in his welcome remarks, highlighted the broader implications of ECBC-2023 for Pakistan’s energy future.

Terming the Code as a game-changer for Pakistan’s energy landscape, he said that it represents our commitment to integrating energy efficiency into our urban planning and construction practices, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

The Managing Director SEECA, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, emphasized Sindh’s leadership in adopting and implementing the Code and its potential to inspire similar efforts nationwide and hoped, “With the support of all stakeholders, this initiative will transform the way we build, ensuring energy savings, environmental conservation, and economic benefits for our province and the nation."

The event also featured technical presentations aimed at outlining the practical implementation of ECBC-2023 and associated compliance tools/ software designed to facilitate adherence to the Code.

The event offered valuable insights to industry professionals and policymakers, underscoring the actionable steps necessary for effective implementation.

Acknowledging the role of development partners, Irshad Khan, Project Director at GIZ Pakistan, praised the collaborative spirit for achieving a milestone of partnerships that will lay the foundation for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.

By implementing this initiative, Pakistan takes a significant stride toward achieving its energy efficiency and climate resilience goals, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.