Sindh launches province-wide HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho officially launched the province-wide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign on Monday, aimed at protecting girls aged 9 to 14 from cervical cancer.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony here at Khatoon e Pakistan school, Dr. Pechuho emphasized the critical importance of the vaccine, stating, “The HPV vaccine offers 100 percent protection against cervical cancer. It is essential that young girls receive this vaccine to safeguard them from this dangerous and often undetected disease.”
The campaign, which begins today and will run across Sindh, targets the immunization of approximately 4.1 million girls. The health minister explained that the human papillomavirus (HPV), if not identified in time, can silently develop into cervical cancer, which underscores the urgency of preventive action.
Director General of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), Dr. Raj Kumar, hailed the launch as a landmark day for public health in Sindh. “This is not just a campaign launch — it is a day of saving our girls from cancer,” he said. He added that the vaccine will be administered both in schools and at community centers to ensure wide coverage.
The campaign is being rolled out with the support of international partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Gavi, and the EPI. Dr. Kumar appealed to parents to cooperate fully to ensure the success of the initiative.
UNICEF’s Chief Field Officer in Sindh, Prem Bahadur Chand, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting children's health, education, and rights. “The health and well-being of children remain our top priority, and this campaign is a crucial step in that direction,” he said.
Marking the beginning of the campaign, 13-year-old student Ayesha Khalid became the first recipient of the HPV vaccine in a symbolic ceremony. The vaccine was administered in the presence of Health Minister Dr. Pechuho, Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah, and representatives from WHO, Gavi, UNICEF, and other partner organizations.
The HPV vaccination drive is part of broader efforts to reduce the burden of cervical cancer in Pakistan, particularly through early prevention and community awareness.
