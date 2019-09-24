UrduPoint.com
Sindh Law Dept Notifies Dates Of Retirement Of Judges

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:52 PM

The Government of Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department on Tuesday notified that District & Sessions Judge (BPS-21) Nuzhat Ara Alvi shall stand retired from service with effect from February 03, 2020 in the afternoon, on attaining the age of superannuation

Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate (BPS-18) Gurmukh Das G. Gehani shall stand retired from service with effect from July 19, 2020 in the afternoon, on attaining the age of superannuation, said a notification issued on Tuesday.

Additional District & Sessions Judge (BPS-20) Ms. Shagufta Siddiqui shall stand retired from service with effect from May 22, 2020 in the afternoon, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Additional District & Sessions Judge (BPS-20) Muhammad Saleem Larik shall stand retired from service with effect from August 13, 2020 in the afternoon, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Additional District & Sessions Judge (BPS-20) Azmat Ali Khan Lodhi shall stand retired from service with effect from May 01, 2020 in the afternoon.

Additional District & Sessions Judge (BPS-20) Abdul Shakoor Shaikh shall stand retired from service with effect from March 25, 2020 in the afternoon on attaining the age of superannuation.

District & Sessions Judge (BPS-21) Muhammad Bux Bhangwar shall stand retired from service with effect from November 30, 2020 in the afternoon on attaining the age of superannuation.

District & Sessions Judge (BPS-21) Saleem Raza Baloch shall stand retired from service with effect from November 09, 2020 in the afternoon on attaining the age of superannuation.

District & Sessions Judge (BPS-21) Shoukat Ali Memon shall stand retiredfrom service with effect from August 27, 2020 in the afternoon On attaining the age of superannuation.

