Sindh law secretary calls on deputy speaker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Law & Parliamentary Affairs Sindh Ali Ahmed Baloch called on Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari to discuss establishment of district and sessions judge office including staff and judicial office in Sujawal at her office here on Tuesday.

The deputy speaker said that many years have passed since Sujawal became a district even no district & session judge was appointed at district level till now.

She said that a judicial complex building was under construction in the Sujawal district.

She further said that she had recently met the representatives and members of district Bar Sujawal where issues related to judicial matters were discussed, said a communiqué.

On the occasion, Secretary Law & Parliamentary Affairs Sindh Ali Ahmed Baloch informed that the Sindh home department has not yet declared Sujawal as a judicial district.

As soon as the Home department declares Sujawal a judicial district, all facilities including district and sessions judge would be provided on priority basis.

Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari assured that she would do her best for the establishment of districtcourt, early construction of judicial complex and resolution to the financial problems of district bar.