UrduPoint.com

Sindh Law Secretary Calls On Deputy Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sindh law secretary calls on deputy speaker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Law & Parliamentary Affairs Sindh Ali Ahmed Baloch called on Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari to discuss establishment of district and sessions judge office including staff and judicial office in Sujawal at her office here on Tuesday.

The deputy speaker said that many years have passed since Sujawal became a district even no district & session judge was appointed at district level till now.

She said that a judicial complex building was under construction in the Sujawal district.

She further said that she had recently met the representatives and members of district Bar Sujawal where issues related to judicial matters were discussed, said a communiqué.

On the occasion, Secretary Law & Parliamentary Affairs Sindh Ali Ahmed Baloch informed that the Sindh home department has not yet declared Sujawal as a judicial district.

As soon as the Home department declares Sujawal a judicial district, all facilities including district and sessions judge would be provided on priority basis.

Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari assured that she would do her best for the establishment of districtcourt, early construction of judicial complex and resolution to the financial problems of district bar.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Resolution Sujawal All Best

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Mehfil- ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth ..

11 minutes ago
 NCOC directs to ensure denial of services to non-v ..

NCOC directs to ensure denial of services to non-vaccinated people

13 minutes ago
 Samsung Electronics kicks off â€˜Samsung Weekâ€™ w ..

Samsung Electronics kicks off â€˜Samsung Weekâ€™ with exceptional offers and dis ..

19 minutes ago
 Gargash meets with EU official

Gargash meets with EU official

26 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Addresses the Middle East Gr ..

OIC Secretary General Addresses the Middle East Green Initiative Summit

31 minutes ago
 Baloch Youth participates in Hunar Rozgar Mela 202 ..

Baloch Youth participates in Hunar Rozgar Mela 2021

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.