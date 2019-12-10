UrduPoint.com
Sindh LB Minister Warns Cellular Companies Engaged In Destruction Of Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Sindh LB Minister warns cellular companies engaged in destruction of roads

Sindh Minister for Local Bodies, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has warned strict action against cellular companies involved in digging of newly built thoroughfares in Karachi under pretext of cable laying

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Bodies, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has warned strict action against cellular companies involved in digging of newly built thoroughfares in Karachi under pretext of cable laying.

Chairing a meeting here Tuesday, he said the provincial government has made hefty investment in road infrastructure development besides series of measures for its beautification, which in connivance with corrupt elements within concerned departments, is being attempted to be destroyed by certain companies.

"Such measures can not be allowed and stringent departmental action will be taken against officials as well as commercial entities, including MNCs, trying to put in vain all government efforts for efficient civic facilities in the provincial capital," said the minister.

