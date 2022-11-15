UrduPoint.com

Sindh Leads In Providing Public Health Facilities: Bilawal Bhutto

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Sindh was still at the forefront in the field of public health and party's manifesto to provide health facilities to the people at their doorsteps was being implemented with full commitment

He was speaking at a function after completion of 75 successful liver transplants, foundation stone laying of cancer center and inauguration of four new OPD blocks at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha campus and later talking to the media.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that in the past one had to go out of the country for liver treatment, but now it was a matter of happiness that institutions like Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences are providing free treatment facilities for liver transplantation and kidney patients.

Appreciating the management and clinical practice of the Dow University of Health Sciences for the successful liver transplantation cases so far, the foreign minister said that the Chief Minister of Sindh had told him that 100 patients were treated every year in the newly established center.

The provincial government bears the medical expenses.

Bilawal pledged that efforts would continue to establish such institutions in the whole country including Sindh, where the treatment facilities are available to the people for free or at a very low cost.

To the questions from the journalists, the foreign minister said that our effort is to bring health facilities to the people at their doorsteps. In this regard, every district should have at least one such facility like NICH. Children are treated free of charge at NICH, Karachi. Emergency services for children have been ensured across the province, while diseases of liver, kidney, bone marrow and cancer are being treated free of charge at Gambat hospital.

In response to another question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the priority of all of us should be our country, regardless of our affiliation with any party or institution.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, cabinet members, assembly members and party leaders were also present on this occasion.

