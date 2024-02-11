Sindh Legend Artist Passed Away
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 12:20 AM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A renowned Larkana-based artist Gul Hasan Mirani, passed away at the age of 75 after battling cancer.
Gul Hasan artist of Yaktari and Chapari, started his art in the 70s and became famous in the Jharjhang of Sindh.
He has performed his art with the famous artists of Sindh, including Rubina Haidari, along with singing the poetry of Ustad Bukhari, Anwar Qambrani, and other famous poets.
His funeral prayer was offered in Larkana, and his dead body was later shifted to the ancestral cemetery.
The deceased is survived by his wife, 7 sons and 4 daughters
