Sindh LG By-polls: 31 Candidates Elected Unopposed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 11:34 PM

At least 31 candidates have been elected unopposed including nine chairmen, six vice chairmen, eight members of district council and eight General Members Ward, in the by-election on local government slots in Sindh

According to a statement issued by Election Commission Sindh on Tuesday, the election forms were filed for 77 seats in the by-polls for local government seats in Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Sukkur, Nowshehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Matiari, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Thatta, Malir, Korangi, Karachi’s West, South, Central and Kemari districts.

31 candidates have been elected unopposed and now the candidates will compete on 42 seats while no candidate filed the form for four seats. The by-elections on 42 seats will be held on November 14, 2024 as per the schedule.

