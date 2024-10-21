Sindh LG Commission reviews jurisdiction-related disputes

Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Saeed Ghani chaired a meeting of the Sindh Local Government Commission here on Monday to consider some jurisdiction-related disputes between the Chenesar Town in the city and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Saeed Ghani chaired a meeting of the Sindh Local Government Commission here on Monday to consider some jurisdiction-related disputes between the Chenesar Town in the city and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The Chenesar Town was represented by its Chairman Farhan Ghani and Municipal Commissioner Iqrar Jalbani while KMC was represented by its Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, according to a communique on Monday.

The Commission, however, deferred these issues till its next meeting. The meeting also considered the dispute between the town municipal corporations Gadap and Ibrahim Hyderi related to the recovery of animal health and milching tax.

The Commission expressed its resentment that Gadap Town had processed a tender in this regard for the collection of health and mulching tax that was in violation of its directives.

The Commission decided to direct the authorities concerned to cancel the tender notice in question, issue a show-cause notice to the Gadap Town, and also to return the tax so far recovered by the town.

In case, Gadap Town failed to comply with the directives of refunding the tax recovery, then an equal amount will be deducted from the OZT share given to the town by the Sindh government.

The Commission members presented their report on the dispute of the jurisdiction issues between Shah Faisal Town and Korangi Town in the city. The meeting was informed that the meetings were held with chairmen of both the towns to listen to their versions. The next meeting of the commission will now consider this issue.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Local Government Department Khalid Hyder Shah, Sindh Law Secretary Ali Ahmed Baloch, members of the commission Abdul Rahim Soomro, Waseem Ahmed Ursani and DG of the Commission Zulfiqar Ali Nizamani.