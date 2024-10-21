Open Menu

Sindh LG Commission Reviews Jurisdiction-related Disputes

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Sindh LG Commission reviews jurisdiction-related disputes

Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Saeed Ghani chaired a meeting of the Sindh Local Government Commission here on Monday to consider some jurisdiction-related disputes between the Chenesar Town in the city and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Saeed Ghani chaired a meeting of the Sindh Local Government Commission here on Monday to consider some jurisdiction-related disputes between the Chenesar Town in the city and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The Chenesar Town was represented by its Chairman Farhan Ghani and Municipal Commissioner Iqrar Jalbani while KMC was represented by its Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, according to a communique on Monday.

The Commission, however, deferred these issues till its next meeting. The meeting also considered the dispute between the town municipal corporations Gadap and Ibrahim Hyderi related to the recovery of animal health and milching tax.

The Commission expressed its resentment that Gadap Town had processed a tender in this regard for the collection of health and mulching tax that was in violation of its directives.

The Commission decided to direct the authorities concerned to cancel the tender notice in question, issue a show-cause notice to the Gadap Town, and also to return the tax so far recovered by the town.

In case, Gadap Town failed to comply with the directives of refunding the tax recovery, then an equal amount will be deducted from the OZT share given to the town by the Sindh government.

The Commission members presented their report on the dispute of the jurisdiction issues between Shah Faisal Town and Korangi Town in the city. The meeting was informed that the meetings were held with chairmen of both the towns to listen to their versions. The next meeting of the commission will now consider this issue.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Local Government Department Khalid Hyder Shah, Sindh Law Secretary Ali Ahmed Baloch, members of the commission Abdul Rahim Soomro, Waseem Ahmed Ursani and DG of the Commission Zulfiqar Ali Nizamani.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Gadap Korangi Shah Faisal From Government Share

Recent Stories

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

17 minutes ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

43 minutes ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

43 minutes ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

43 minutes ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

17 minutes ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

43 minutes ago
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

43 minutes ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

43 minutes ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

17 minutes ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

43 minutes ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

43 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan