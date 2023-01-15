Sindh LG elections on Sunday: ECP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday reiterated its resolve to conduct the second phase of Sindh local government elections on Sunday.

A meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Saturday rejected the Sindh government's plea to postpone the elections.

The CEC chaired the meeting virtually from Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Election Commission Umar Hameed, IG police and other government officials. The forum directed the provincial government to make fool-proof arrangements for the peaceful conduct of government elections.

The forum was told that 63,000 police officials are required to provide security at Karachi and Hyderabad divisions. "If these police officials were deployed there, then cities may face a law and order situation. Sindh Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said not even a single polling station could be declared normal in the province and 'that's why we are facing a shortage of police officials for their deployment at polling stations'.

He informed that only in Karachi, 1,340 polling stations have been declared 'most sensitive' while 3,655 have been confirmed as 'sensitive'.

In Hyderabad,1,005 polling stations have been declared 'most sensitive' and 2,874 confirmed as 'sensitive. If combined together, the number of most sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad is 2,345 and the number of 'sensitive' polling stations is 6,532. The IG police said as per the SOPs defined by the ECP, eight security officials would be deployed at the most sensitive polling station while 4 will be deployed at a sensitive polling station. "Using this criterion, we have to deploy 25,340 security officials in Karachi and 19,536 in Hyderabad. The total deployment will be 44,876," he added.

He said besides this static deployment, thousands of other security personnel would be needed for patrolling and other duties during the polls.

He said the total strength of police officials in Sindh is 119,000 and it was not possible to spare 70,000 out of them for poll duties. He said the election commission needs these officials for at least for 3-4 days. He said during the last 1.5 months, the sensitive agencies have issued 17 security alerts for Karachi and other areas of the province.