Sindh LG Minister Briefed About Development Schemes Of Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was apprised in detail about the ongoing development schemes in Sukkur.

The Minister was chairing a review meeting of the development schemes of Sukkur, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by Member National Assembly Noman islam Sheikh, President Local Council Sindh Syed Kumail Haider Shah, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, MD Click Zubair Chana, Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, former Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur and others.

Nasir directed to accelerate the pace of ongoing development works in Sukkur city so as to provide relief to the citizens.

He said that special attention should be paid to standard and quality in development works and no compromise should be made particularly on quality in construction materials.All projects and repair works should be completed within the stipulated time, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

