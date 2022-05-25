UrduPoint.com

Sindh LG Minister Directs For Beautification Of Shahrah-e-Faisal Road

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Sindh LG Minister directs for beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal road

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has instructed the officials of Sindh local government departments to beautify the street, improve lane marking and traffic signals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has instructed the officials of Sindh local government departments to beautify the street, improve lane marking and traffic signals .

He gave these instructions while visiting Shahrah-e-Faisal along with Administrator KMC Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday.

Secratary Local government of Sindh Najam Shah, Muncipal Commisioner Afzal Zaidi, Administrator Sharqi District Rehmatullah Sheikh & other Officers were also present on the occasion.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the things that brings a bad view to the street image should be cleaned & the street lights should also be improved.

He said that Shahrah-e-Faisal road was the most important highway to enter the city from Karachi Airpot & foreign guests also enter the city through this road, therefore it should be an ideal road for commuters.

.

