Sindh LG Minister directs for beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has instructed the officials of Sindh local government departments to beautify the street, improve lane marking and traffic signals .

He gave these instructions while visiting Shahrah-e-Faisal along with Administrator KMC Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday.

Secratary Local government of Sindh Najam Shah, Muncipal Commisioner Afzal Zaidi, Administrator Sharqi District Rehmatullah Sheikh & other Officers were also present on the occasion.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the things that brings a bad view to the street image should be cleaned & the street lights should also be improved.

He said that Shahrah-e-Faisal road was the most important highway to enter the city from Karachi Airpot & foreign guests also enter the city through this road, therefore it should be an ideal road for commuters.

