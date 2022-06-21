Sindh LG Minister for cleaning flood water drains in city

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday reviewed the measures taken for cleaning of flood water drains in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday reviewed the measures taken for cleaning of flood water drains in the city.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary Local Government Usman Moazzam, District Administrators, Managing Director Solid Waste Management board and representatives of relevant municipal agencies besides the minister, said an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that in view of the expected heavy rain in the province, all precautionary measures and preparations be completed immediately.

It was decided that during the monsoon season all the local government institutions will be kept on high alert as emergency will remain in force.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that keeping in view the losses and leanings of the previous rains, Karachi Water and Swerage Board, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board , KMC and all DMCs should formulate a joint strategy to save the people from any sort of difficulty or damage.

Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah told Sindh Local Government Minister that in upcoming rainy days the main nullahs including Gulistan-e-Zafar, Yousuf Goth, Nagan Chowrangi and Shahra-e-Faisal would not get blocked.

He said special teams were being formed which would be deputed to underpasses and low lying areas.

The Minister directed KWSB and KMC officials to make special arrangements for the installation of de-watering machines in advance.

He directed to immediately repair the infrastructures which got damaged during the cleaning process of drains and ordered to install New Jersey barriers at all the required points. Also, ordered to clear all possible choking points in advance on priority basis.

Sindh Local Government Minister said that as per the special instructions of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto maximum relief should be provided to the people.

He directed all the administrators and officials to seek guidance from Secretary Local Government Najam in case of any difficulty and also told them to remain alert 24/7 as surprise visits and inspections would be carried out by him.

APP /ah