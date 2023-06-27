Sindh LG minister for ensuring timely collection, disposal of offal

Sindh Minister of Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Tuesday, directed all local bodies and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to ensure timely collection and disposal of garbage and offal of sacrificial animals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):Sindh Minister of Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Tuesday, directed all local bodies and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to ensure timely collection and disposal of garbage and offal of sacrificial animals.

The garbage and offal of sacrificial animals should immediately be removed from all streets and neighbourhoods of Karachi and delivered safely to the collection points on all days of Eid-ul-Azha while sprinkling of lime should also be ensured.

The LG minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting of local government institutions held here to review arrangements for sanitation at the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, Coordinator to Sindh Chief Minister Shahzad Memon, Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah, MD Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and chairmen of town municipal corporations of Karachi participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that a total of 93 collection points were being set up in Karachi and trenches have been prepared for burying the offal while complaint centres have also been set up in every district for redressal of public complaints.

For safe disposal of offal of sacrificial animal excavation has been made at two landfill sites of Karachi- Gondpas and Jam Chakru- and Sharafi Goth GTS and garbage collected from streets will be shifted to collection points and then to landfill sites for safe disposal.

The LG minister appreciated efforts of all institutions and said that according to the special instructions and vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, every possible effort should be made to provide maximum possible facilities to citizens.

People and especially the party leadership have great expectations from PPP Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairmen of TMCs and Union Committees, he said and stressed "We have to meet the expectations of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the people." Eid-ul-Azha is a challenge for new local government leadership as well as an opportunity to create a place in the hearts of the people by performance and service of the public, he noted.

He said that PPP believes in serving the people without discrimination and the government would extend indiscriminately every possible support and facility like vehicles and machinery to the chairman of any party if he demonstrates a passion for public service.