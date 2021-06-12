Sindh LG Minister inspects repair work of water line at University road

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday visited University Road and inspected the repair work of 84-inch diameter water line of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday visited University Road and inspected the repair work of 84-inch diameter water line of Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) here.

Nasir Shah inspecting the repair work of the pipeline, gave strict instructions to the engineers to expedite the repair work, said a statement.

He said the water supply should be ensured by completing the repair work as soon as possible. The officials concerned of the KW&SB briefed the minister about the ongoing repair works.

Nasir Shah also inspected the University Road from Nipa Chowrangi to Safooran Chowrangi.