UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh LG Minister Inspects Repair Work Of Water Line At University Road

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:04 PM

Sindh LG Minister inspects repair work of water line at University road

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday visited University Road and inspected the repair work of 84-inch diameter water line of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday visited University Road and inspected the repair work of 84-inch diameter water line of Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) here.

Nasir Shah inspecting the repair work of the pipeline, gave strict instructions to the engineers to expedite the repair work, said a statement.

He said the water supply should be ensured by completing the repair work as soon as possible. The officials concerned of the KW&SB briefed the minister about the ongoing repair works.

Nasir Shah also inspected the University Road from Nipa Chowrangi to Safooran Chowrangi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water Road Nasir From Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Security Council seat culmination of le ..

52 minutes ago

Elected membership of UN Security Council global r ..

52 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

1 hour ago

RTA undertakes integrated transport project around ..

1 hour ago

Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard ..

3 minutes ago

UN agencies praise Pakistan's efforts to eradicate ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.